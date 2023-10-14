Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $73.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $114.43.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 47.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.95) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,072 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,912 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Touchstone Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 57,583 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,289 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,765,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 130,425 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.