Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $70.95. 3,897,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,108. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on CL shares. HSBC started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

