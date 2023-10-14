Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.81. 16,559,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,586,465. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Company Profile



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.



