Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at $482,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.72.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.