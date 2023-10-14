Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 391,561 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.7% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 134.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

Comcast Stock Down 0.2 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.81. The company had a trading volume of 16,559,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,586,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $180.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

