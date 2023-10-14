Comparing Cemtrex (CETX) and Its Peers

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) is one of 141 public companies in the “Software – Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Cemtrex to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -19.92% -80.13% -18.83% Cemtrex Competitors -37.52% -118.10% -8.60%

Volatility & Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex’s peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

3.4% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cemtrex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of shares of all “Software – Infrastructure” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cemtrex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cemtrex Competitors 505 2509 4161 82 2.53

Cemtrex currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 379.17%. As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 36.79%. Given Cemtrex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cemtrex is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cemtrex and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $59.78 million -$13.02 million -0.34 Cemtrex Competitors $1.51 billion $166.00 million 193.04

Cemtrex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Cemtrex. Cemtrex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Cemtrex pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cemtrex pays out -0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software – Infrastructure” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out -2,268.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Cemtrex lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Cemtrex peers beat Cemtrex on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Services segment provides single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

