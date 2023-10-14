Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fastenal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Fastenal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,850.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.73. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.