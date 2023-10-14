Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

WCN stock opened at $138.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $146.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.34.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

