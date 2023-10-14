Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Essential Utilities by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 40,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG opened at $33.49 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.94.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

