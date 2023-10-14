Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after buying an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,762,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE XYL opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.03 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.71 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

