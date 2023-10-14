Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 167.0% in the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $377.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $372.45. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $274.97 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.65.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

