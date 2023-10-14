Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,683 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 71,957 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 37,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CW opened at $205.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.45 and a 200 day moving average of $184.98. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $148.16 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.