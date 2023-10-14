Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,657 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,143 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.29% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 584,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 352,745 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $8.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRKL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookline Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brookline Bancorp

About Brookline Bancorp

(Free Report)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.