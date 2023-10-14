Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 2,699 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,038,000 after purchasing an additional 313,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,433,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after purchasing an additional 446,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 14,866.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

CENX stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $575.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.20 million. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.