Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,005 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 52.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HomeStreet from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HomeStreet Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.05. HomeStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $53.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

Featured Articles

