Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 3,650 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of Valley National Bancorp worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 144,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.06.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.