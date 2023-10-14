Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires New Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 113,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 9.7 %

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

