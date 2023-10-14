Congress Asset Management Co. MA Boosts Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $426.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.29. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $320.81 and a 12 month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.29.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

