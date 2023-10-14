Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 1,449 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.32% of Zynex worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Zynex by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 1,213.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynex stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Zynex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $44.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Zynex had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anna Lucsok sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $100,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,034.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.49, for a total transaction of $169,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,279.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

