Congress Asset Management Co. MA Buys 2,069 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Papa John’s International worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International Stock Up 0.5 %

PZZA stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.04. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. OTR Global raised Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Papa John’s International

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.