Congress Asset Management Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 415,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 117.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 180.9% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,201,000 after purchasing an additional 221,824 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 25,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $62,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.33.

Chevron Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

