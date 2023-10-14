Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at $27,912,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $13,581,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $9,724,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,136,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,776,000 after buying an additional 173,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

NYSE BOH opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $30.83 and a 52-week high of $82.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

