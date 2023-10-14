Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.6 %

BDX opened at $258.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $269.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $217.70 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total value of $826,325.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

