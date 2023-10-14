Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.45 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Bank OZK Trading Down 2.1 %

OZK opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

