Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.65 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.05% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,273,000. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.4% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 36.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 92,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after buying an additional 24,433 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CW opened at $205.64 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $148.16 and a 52 week high of $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.45 and a 200-day moving average of $184.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 9.63%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

