Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,897,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,929,000 after buying an additional 51,092 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,542.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,335,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,890,000 after buying an additional 2,246,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $325,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 970,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,059,000 after buying an additional 71,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.97.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $123.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.44 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

