Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 243,080 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 243,080 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $297,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3,944.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,835 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,685 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 25.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,676,000 after acquiring an additional 305,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.5% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

