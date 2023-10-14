Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.82

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CFF. Raymond James reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.80 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CIBC reduced their target price on Conifex Timber from C$1.60 to C$1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$27.20 million for the quarter. Conifex Timber had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber Inc. will post 0.0300146 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.
