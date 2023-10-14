Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.47

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as low as $16.45. Constellium shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 491,877 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Constellium Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 8,275.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Constellium by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Articles

