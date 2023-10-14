Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Consumers Bancorp Stock Performance
Consumers Bancorp stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Consumers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33.
Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Consumers Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.08%.
About Consumers Bancorp
Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
