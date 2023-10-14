ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Short Interest Down 15.9% in September

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the September 15th total of 3,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 836,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital lowered ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ContextLogic

ContextLogic Stock Performance

WISH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 289,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,651. ContextLogic has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $32.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.21. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 85.04% and a negative net margin of 97.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

(Get Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.