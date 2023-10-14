ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Up 18.8 %

ContraFect stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ContraFect

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

