ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Stock Up 18.8 %
ContraFect stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $15.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
