Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Shares Up 0.2%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.75. 4,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Copperleaf Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CPLF

Copperleaf Technologies Price Performance

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of C$414.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

(Get Free Report)

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copperleaf Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copperleaf Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.