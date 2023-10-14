Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Shares Up 0.2%

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.78 and last traded at C$5.75. 4,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 60,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.74.
Separately, National Bankshares cut shares of Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company's software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value.
