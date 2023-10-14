Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.61

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.61 and traded as high as $10.97. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 2,937 shares trading hands.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Corner Growth Acquisition by 126.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,366,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 761,592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 490,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 430,969 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 117,751.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 337,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 336,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 184,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 461,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 168,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corner Growth Acquisition

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

