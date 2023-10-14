Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Cut to $71.00

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. Corteva has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

