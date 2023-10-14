CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Trading Up 2.6%

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $204.50 and last traded at $204.50. Approximately 6,127 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 50,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.23.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CorVel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.25 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 9.49%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,713,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,713,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $53,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,007. Company insiders own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CorVel by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 17.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

