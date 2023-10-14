Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COST

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $566.84 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $576.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $555.45 and its 200 day moving average is $530.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.