Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $566.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,983. The firm has a market cap of $251.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

