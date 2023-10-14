CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 18,386 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $40.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.83.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 312.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

