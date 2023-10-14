Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $212.56

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 212.56 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 168.90 ($2.07). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 170.40 ($2.09), with a volume of 376,741 shares traded.

CRST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 150 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 334 ($4.09) to GBX 346 ($4.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 310 ($3.79) to GBX 250 ($3.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 250.86 ($3.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of £432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.66.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

