Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 20th

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.655 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

Crestwood Equity Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 152.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.39. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CEQP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 39.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 260,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 342,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,117 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

(Get Free Report)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.