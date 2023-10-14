Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $57.76 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

