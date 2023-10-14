Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 56 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GWW opened at $731.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.84 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $703.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $705.60.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

