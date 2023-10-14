Crewe Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $74.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.