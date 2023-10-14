Crewe Advisors LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,778,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE BLK opened at $627.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $547.59 and a one year high of $785.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $674.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $764.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

