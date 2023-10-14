Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 22,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,638 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $90.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

