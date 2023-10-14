Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

ICVT opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

