Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the software company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $222,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,027 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

Autodesk stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.61 and a 52-week high of $233.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

