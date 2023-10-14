Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 327 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $273.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.56 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.54.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.11.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

