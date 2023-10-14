Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 622 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 81.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock opened at $219.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.01.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total value of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,378.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

